Fire breaks out on East Redonda Island

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a 200 ha. fire east of Campbell River on East Redonda Island on Pendrell Sound.
The suspected cause is human activity and BC Wildfire is reporting a modified response to the fire.
More to come.
Wildfire on East Redonda Island burning inside ecological reserve
