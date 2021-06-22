BC Wildfire Service (Black Press Media files)

Fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope classified as out of control

It’s a small blaze so far at 20 hectares, but firefighters don’t yet have a handle on it

A wildfire that was discovered Sunday (June 20) near Hope is now burning out of control.

The blaze is located around Eleven Mile Creek, which is halfway between Hope and Sunshine Valley. Going east on Highway 3, the area is accessed by a forest service road and is a hiking and all-terrain vehicle destination.

On the provincial government’s B.C. Wildfire Dashboard web page, it’s listed at 20 hectares and is one of two fires currently classified as out of control.

The other one is a much smaller .10 hectare blaze burning at Darke Creek, which is between Peachland and Summerland in the Okanagan.

A 350 hectare fire near Lytton in the Interior has been described as out of control, but is currently classified as a ‘fire of note.’

RELATED: B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

RELATED: B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Wildfires 2021Hope

Previous story
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins
Next story
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The water rates for northern Area D are too high for some to afford, according to Director Brenda Leigh. Submitted photo
SRD Director seeks relief for high water rates in northern Area D

Darren Scott putts a disc during the red double finals of the Hack’s Sporting Goods Disc Cup tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course in Campbell River on June 20. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Disc golf returns to competitive play

From left, CRG Site Director Tricia Sinclair, RN Veronika Deleff and School District 72 teacher Karen Lutz check out the Campbell river Hospital’s Wall of Honour. Photo courtesy Island Health
Campbell River children show love and support for healthcare workers on Wall of Honour

Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
PHOTO: Marching for National Indigenous Peoples Day