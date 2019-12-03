Fingerprinting, police info checks unavailable in Campbell River Thursday morning

RCMP detachment issues advisory

If you need a police information check or civilian fingerprinting services done, don’t go to the Campbell River RCMP detachment prior to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The Campbell River RCMP issued an advisory about these services not being available Thursday morning and apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you have any questions, please call the RCMP main line at 250-286-6221.

IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:

Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

We’re looking for the Campbell River area’s local heroes

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Just Posted

Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Crime Stoppers issues warning

We’re looking for the Campbell River area’s local heroes

Annual Local Hero Awards 2020 seeking nominees

Carihi Tyees repeat as silver medallists at AAA provincials

‘I just couldn’t be more proud of these young women,’ says coach

Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper Fund needs your help as delivery day approaches

Donations of non-perishable food, new toys, gifts for seniors and money can be made at Tyee Plaza

Campbell River Storm host Comox Valley for Teddy Bear Toss game Friday

Team asking fans to make it ‘rain teddies’

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

RCMP arrest knife-wielding man at gunpoint during Duncan’s Christmas Kick Off

The arrest startled some onlookers

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Most Read