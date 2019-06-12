The Queen of Oak Bay. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo cancelled due to medical emergency

No 10:10 a.m. sailing Wednesday out of Departure Bay

Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo had to be cancelled due to a medical emergency earlier this morning on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route.

The 10:10 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay was cancelled, as was the 8 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay.

B.C. Ferries, in a travel advisory, noted that the Queen of Oak Bay was delayed 80 minutes “due to a medical emergency experienced by one of our customers earlier today, which required immediate attention and the vessel had to return to Horseshoe Bay.”

The advisory noted that vessels would “continue to run on a delay” for the rest of the day due to anticipated traffic levels.

B.C. Ferries wished a “speedy recovery” to the passenger who had a medical emergency, and apologized for inconveniencing other passengers.

For more ferry schedule information, visit www.bcferries.com.

RELATED: Nanaimo ferry stops to let bear swim past


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River
Next story
Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Just Posted

Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force join forces with Campbell River RCMP

BC Hydro eyeing lowest summer water supply forecast for the Campbell River in 60 years

Dry weather conditions since February have been followed by record low rainfall in May

Pollutants in Campbell River creek cause juvenile salmon kill

Incident heightens need for awareness of what’s dumped into watershed

Humidex expected to reach 36 C today in Campbell River

Warm, sunny conditions to continue this week

MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) is saving Earth one animal at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo cancelled due to medical emergency

No 10:10 a.m. sailing Wednesday out of Departure Bay

Most Read