Ferry sailings on Nanaimo-Horseshoe Bay route delayed due to engine trouble

BC Ferries is advising passengers travelling on the Nanaimo-West Vancouver route that they could be waiting more than an hour for their sailing.

According to a service notice issued just after 9:30 a.m., the Queen of Cowichan is 70 minutes behind schedule due to a mechanical issue with its main engine. No estimated time was given for when the issue might be resolved.

People with reservations are asked to check in at terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reservation, the notice stated. BC Ferries apologized for any inconvenience caused and appreciates travellers’ patience.

For more information on ferry sailings, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Missing passenger stalls BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Late-night Duke Point sailing cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerries