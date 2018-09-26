Ferry sailings cancelled due to man overboard at Horseshoe Bay

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings due to a man overboard.

The Queen of Oak Bay’s 11 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay and a 1:15 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay have been cancelled.

Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman, said the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. “just as the ship was about to come into Horseshoe Bay” after an 8:45 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay. She said West Vancouver Police Department and Canadian Coast Guard responded.

“It was a man overboard situation…” she said. “We’re just cancelling the one round trip. We’ve got to get the rescue boat back onboard the ship and also we’re doing some crew debriefing and counselling.”

West Van Police could not immediately provide comment.

The next sailing out of Horseshoe Bay will be 1:15 p.m. and out of Departure Bay will be at 2:30 p.m., Marshall said.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” notes a service notice from B.C. Ferries.

