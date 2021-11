BC Ferries has cancelled a round trip between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen as it expects rough seas.

According to a social media post from the ferry corporation, the Queen of New Westminster’s 10:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point have been cancelled due to “adverse weather.”

“We apologize for any inconveniences as a result and appreciate your patience,” the post noted.

