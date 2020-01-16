Mirror File Photo

Ferry cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 16

We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available

BC Ferries is playing it safe this morning and has canceled a few sailings due to weather.

A post on their website this morning reads as follows:

Please be advised that the Powell River Queen has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

6:15 am departing Quathiaski Cove

6:40 am departing Campbell River

7:05 departing Quathiaski Cove

7:30 departing Campbell River

The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of these cancellations.

Watch this page as the day progresses and we will update as more information becomes available in terms of when the ferry is running.

