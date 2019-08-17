Ferries employees participating in Denman Island cleanup for plastic-shedding ferry

The cleanup comes a few weeks after one organized by residents of the Island

The Baynes Sound Connector cable ferry. Black Press file photo

BC Ferries employees will be participating in a shoreline cleanup this week of Denman Island in an attempt to collect shedding plastic from the Baynes Sound Connector ferry cable.

The cleanup comes a few weeks after one organized by residents of the Island, after finding both large and small pieces of plastic from the cable of the ferry around Denman, Hornby and Vancouver islands.

RELATED: Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

Residents on social media have noted they have baskets full of cable plastic from Elkhaven to Denman Point. They have also noted the plastic has broken into small bits as well as long streamers.

“There is quite a bit – this has been going on for years,” said Denman resident Edi Johnston told The Record in July. “It’s never been in this volume, but lately there’s been a huge increase, which is raising red flags.”

Astrid Braunschmidt, manager of communications and media relations for BC Ferries said the cleanup is set for Aug. 20, and will have between 20 to 25 people attending from the corporation, including president and CEO Mark Collins.

“We plan to be on Denman Island and at Buckley Bay throughout the day. If members of the public would like to join us, they are welcome to do so.”

Braunschmidt confirmed BC Ferries is aware of the shedding plastic from the BSC and said the problem is a manufacturer’s defect and should not be occurring.

“BC Ferries is working with engineering experts to rectify the situation. We are looking at all options, including cables without coatings.”


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Just Posted

Two Campbell River First Nations advance to final stage of treaty negotiation

The Campbell River-based Wei Wai Kum and Kwiakah First Nations have signed… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to replace pumper truck at No. 2 Hall

Old truck to be moved into reserve roll for five years before decision is made on disposal options

Vehicles collide on Highway 19 in North Campbell River

Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a… Continue reading

Campbell River open house on Highway 19A to discuss shared road use between 5th and 6th avenues

The city is inviting community members to an open house on Wednesday,… Continue reading

Campbell River Art Gallery receives major funding from the Canada Council for the Arts

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) received a funding increase of $124,000… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Merville crash closes highway in both directions

There is no estimated time of Highway 19A opening to traffic

Most Read