Michele Babchuk’s official resignation from city council took effect Nov. 30. She now takes up her duties as North Island MLA. Photo contributed

Michele Babchuk’s official resignation from city council took effect Nov. 30. She now takes up her duties as North Island MLA. Photo contributed

Fellow councillors pay tribute to Michele Babchuk as she takes up her MLA duties

Michelle Babchuk wore her city councillor title for one last time Monday, Nov. 30.

That was the city council meeting in which she officially resigned her council seat after winning election to the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 24 in the North Island riding and was recently appointed by NDP premier John Horgan as the party’s deputy whip.

RELATED: Babchuk declared winner in North Island

Babchuk was hailed by her fellow city councillors for her professionalism, fairness and balance as well as her ability to chair a meeting, having done it as chair of the the SD72 Board of School Trustees and the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) Board as well as other community committees.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that she was appointed deputy whip for the legislature,” Coun. Claire Moglove said.

Moglove first worked with Babchuk when she was appointed to the Olympic Torch Relay Committee that was struck to organize Campbell River’s portion of the 2010 Olympic Torch Relay that made its way through the province. Babchuk, a school trustee at the time, became the chairperson for the committee.

“She was an amazing chair for that,” Moglove said.

Coun. Colleen Evans noted that Babchuk always came well-prepared to council meetings.

“I am going to miss you at the council table, your perspective that you brought to the table. You often did it with a sense of humour,” Evans said. “I just really appreciate everything you have done. You have made a difference.”

Coun. Charlie Cornfield recalled a conversation he had with Babchuk regarding a school issue in the 1990s. Cornfield advised her that if she wanted to do something about it, then she should run for the school board, which she did. Eventually, the two ended up on city council together and on the Strathcona Regional District Board, which Babchuk ended up chairing. Cornfield expressed his admiration for the way Babchuk handled that role.

“You did an excellent job chairing the SRD through some really difficult times,” Cornfield said.

Coun. Ron Kerr added his words of admiration for Babchuk.

“I have always enjoyed your balanced approach,” Kerr said. “I think as a person, I have always seen you as a friendly person and a person you could talk to outside of our (council) meetings.”

Coun. Kermit Dahl noted, as others did, that he didn’t always agree with Babchuk but he did enjoy working with her for the 25 or 26 months of the term of this city council. He wished her well in her new role.

“Go and enjoy it and I know you are going to represent us very well and be a great ambassador for the North Island,” Dahl said.

Mayor Andy Adams said that Babchuk’s election as a member of the provincial legislature is just another step in her progression, a progression that always worked towards the betterment of her community. Coming out of it, she has developed a clear understanding of what’s important to this community.

“I know you will do an outstanding job on behalf of the North Island riding,” Adams said. “You will be missed as a member of council, as a director on the SRD, but more importantly, as a friend.”

Adams advised her to be careful going forward because she tends to do things not at 100 per cent but at 200 per cent.

“Just make sure you take time for yourself, for Dan and for the rest of your family,” he said.

Babchuk said in her formal letter of resignation that she is grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Campbell River and looks forward to expanding that service to the constituents of the North Island. She told her councillors at the meeting that she will be keeping in touch on a regular basis.

“I am just down the street,” Babchuk said.

She thanked every member of council and city staff as well as her colleagues in the regional district. Babchuk said she highly values all the relationships that she has developed and credits a lot of her success to the outstanding people she has had the privilege to serve and work with.

RELATED: NDP candidate Babchuk a fixture in local politics since 2005

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC NDPCampbell RiverCommunity Leadership

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Routine police patrol comes across drug deal in downtown Campbell River
Next story
Doctors concerned about rise in dangerous medications in LTC homes during pandemic

Just Posted

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, customer Torre Treece, left, talks with Rad Power Bikes sales associate Becs Richards about the two electric bikes he bought at the shop in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Treat an e-bike like a motorcycle, you’ll get penalized like a motorcycle

Recently an individual posted on one of the local Facebook pages regarding… Continue reading

RCMP
Routine police patrol comes across drug deal in downtown Campbell River

A RCMP officer on a routine patrol noticed an apparent drug deal… Continue reading

A pickup truck was involved in an incident 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A witness who took the photo says the truck left the roadway, knocked over a fire hydrant before hitting a parked van and coming to rest in a yard. Photo by Michael Hack
VIDEO: Pick up truck takes out numerous vehicles, fire hydrant and hits house on the side of Campbell River street

A dark Ford 150 pick-up truck travelling northbound struck multiple cars in… Continue reading

Michele Babchuk’s official resignation from city council took effect Nov. 30. She now takes up her duties as North Island MLA. Photo contributed
Fellow councillors pay tribute to Michele Babchuk as she takes up her MLA duties

Michelle Babchuk wore her city councillor title for one last time Monday,… Continue reading

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)
Island Aurora trial on Campbell River to Quadra ferry route to run Dec. 3-5

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River… Continue reading

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jon Lefebure went back to construction after losing the 2018 mayor’s post in North Cowichan to work on the Cottages On Willow. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Former Island mayor retools priorities with construction project

Fresh air a benefit and satisfaction results from building eight-unit housing complex in Chemainus

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Most Read