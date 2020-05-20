FILE – Minister of Finance Bill Morneau responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Large companies that receive bridge financing through a new federal loan program will have to give the government the option to take an ownership stake, or provide a cash equivalent.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the terms will be the same for any company asking for help through the program that opens for applications today.

He says the terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts, to get through COVID-19’s economic disruptions.

The Liberals have said the loans would be on commercial terms, and require companies to have already gone to banks or the market and been unable to meet their financial needs.

Recipients would also have to agree to limits on executive compensation, dividend payments and share buy-backs, as well as show they are contributing to the Liberals’ goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Morneau says the loan program for Canada’s largest corporations is so they can stay open and keep employees on their payrolls and to avoid bankruptcies of otherwise viable firms, wherever possible.

The Canadian Press

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall
Next story
Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Just Posted

Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Three people pulled out of the water

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Campbell River sees 50 per cent reduction in April housing sales

‘Activity should pick up as the economy gradually re-opens,’ says BCREA chief economist

North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

SRD plan to reopen parks coming

Skateparks, basketball courts, playing fields to reopen soon

Happy Wednesday – check out today’s edition of the Campbell River Mirror

Happy Wednesday everybody. Be sure to check out today’s print edition of… Continue reading

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Cowichan Valley branch of the Canadian Mental Heath Association on probation

Misconduct by board, management among the complaints

Most Read