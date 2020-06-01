Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

The federal government is fast-tracking the entire 2020/2021 amount of federal support for municipalities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an address from Rideau Cottage on Monday (June 1).

The full $2.2 billion will come through the gas-tax fund to help cities whose budgets have been decimated amid the COVID-19 crisis. Trudeau said it was important to get the funding out now as municipalities struggle to gather revenue to provide liquidity right now.

“We need to do more and we will do more,” Trudeau promised.

Monday’s announcement falls short of the money asked for by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“We are calling for a federal operating infusion of $10–15 billion over the next six months,” the organization said in a report released this spring. The report stated that property tax and utility bill deferrals, as well as a lack of transit fare revenue and a drop-off in tourism revenue have left Canada’s municipalities in a rough spot.

Trudeau said he was “very concerned” about how municipalities would handle paying for necessary services like transit, police and firefighting, but that provinces would have to work together with Ottawa. The feds have not offered help for transit in Canadian cities.

ALSO READ: Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

Just Posted

Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

Wyatt Murray’s father, Ben Murray, played for the team in late 90s

BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Campbell River transit system getting a new day pass

Bride thankful ailing stepdad was able to walk her down the aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people… Continue reading

VIDEO: Injured bald eagle rescued in B.C. First Nations community

Bird suspected injured in fight, whisked off to Coquitlam rehab

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

UPDATE: B.C.’s Central Kootenay issues evacuation orders for hundreds of residents due to flooding

An evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Number of students returning is a wild card as B.C. schools reopen Monday

A common model will see other teachers work four days a week in class then the fifth remotely,

Most Read