People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in 2015. On Sept. 8, 2022, the federal government a $500,000 investment in B.C.’s training series on sexualized violence at post-secondary institutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in 2015. On Sept. 8, 2022, the federal government a $500,000 investment in B.C.’s training series on sexualized violence at post-secondary institutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds commit $500,000 to fighting sexualized violence on B.C. campuses

Funds to improve province’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training Series by summer 2024

The federal government is providing B.C. with $500,000 to help address sexualized violence at its universities and colleges.

Announced Thursday (Sept. 8), the half-a-million dollar investment will go to improving B.C.’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training Series.

The series has been available to post-secondary institutions since June 2021 and provides training on consent and sexual violence, supporting survivors, accountability and repairing relationships and active bystander intervention. The new funding will focus on the safety of Indigenous students, graduate students and international students. It will also better address rising rates of online sexualized violence.

According to Statistics Canada, 71 per cent of post-secondary students witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours in 2019. In the same year, 11 per cent of women said they had been sexually assaulted in a university or college setting. Less than 10 per cent of both men and women said they spoke about what happened with someone associated with the school, citing mistrust of how it would be handled.

Improvements to B.C.’s training series will be complete by summer 2024. The federal government said the investment is part of its commitment to ending gender-based violence in Canada.

READ ALSO: Record number of sexual assaults reported to police in B.C. in 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiasexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Next story
Province takes aim at cost of living with 2% rent cap, increased tax benefits

Just Posted

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Pop-up banner image