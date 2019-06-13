VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

The federal government has announced $10 million to help the RCMP prosecute money laundering after a special meeting in Vancouver of Canada’s finance and justice ministers to discuss the pervasive problem.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the ministers discussed the importance of prosecuting money launderers and the new funds will help co-ordinate information and hold criminals accountable.

READ MORE: Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry

Morneau says the ministers discussed making corporate ownership of real estate more transparent through beneficial ownership registries, though there was no final commitment from provinces on the topic.

He says Ottawa cannot simply create a framework for such registries, because there are issues around privacy and regulation, but he heard around the table that everyone was willing to take the next steps.

The federal government promised $160 million to help fight money laundering in the federal budget and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair says Canada is building a new capacity to respond, investigate and prosecute the problem.

Ontario has requested federal funding on par with British Columbia to fight money laundering, but Blair says they didn’t discuss specific allocations of resources at the meeting.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Campbell River Air Cadets celebrate their year at Ceremonial Review

363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron hands out its annual awards

Campbell River one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Frogs are creatures of great importance in Northwest Coast culture, says Curtis Wilson

Cortes Island director hopeful life in community can resume

Civil case against Noba Anderson was dropped in Supreme Court earlier this week

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident in parking lot

One suspect has been taken into police custody after a stand-off at… Continue reading

Most Read