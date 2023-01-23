Federal NDP leader hosts family affordability roundtable in Campbell River

On Monday, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, joined by MP Rachel Blaney (North Island—Powell River), hosted a roundtable to hear from residents on how the rising cost-of-living is impacting their families.
After, they were to tour the Campbell River Food Bank Society and then the Canadian Forces Base in Comox.
In the evening, Singh and Blaney will meet with Comox’s Mayor Nicole Minions to work on pressing issues facing Vancouver Island families. In Courtenay, Singh will then attend a meet and greet with NDP supporters with MP Gord Johns (Courtenay—Alberni).
