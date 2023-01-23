Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (centre) City Coun. Tanille Johnston (left) and Campbell River Food Bank manager Joanne Watson and other participate in a roundtable on how the rising cost of living is impacting families in Campbell River Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Federal NDP leader hosts family affordability roundtable in Campbell River

Jagmeet Singh touring central Vancouver Island

On Monday, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, joined by MP Rachel Blaney (North Island—Powell River), hosted a roundtable to hear from residents on how the rising cost-of-living is impacting their families.

After, they were to tour the Campbell River Food Bank Society and then the Canadian Forces Base in Comox.

In the evening, Singh and Blaney will meet with Comox’s Mayor Nicole Minions to work on pressing issues facing Vancouver Island families. In Courtenay, Singh will then attend a meet and greet with NDP supporters with MP Gord Johns (Courtenay—Alberni).

READ MORE: No pharmacare bill this year would be a deal-breaker, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

