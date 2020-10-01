Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks with the media following party caucus in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Liberals revive bill that seeks to outlaw forced LGBTQ conversion therapy

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said this morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly

The federal Liberals have reintroduced a bill that would ban forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government had previously introduced the legislation in March, just before Parliament shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said this morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.

Chagger says addressing the issue is an important step in advancing LGBTQ rights.

When the Liberals decided to prorogue Parliament in August, it ended the bill’s march through the legislative process and it had to be reintroduced.

NDP MP Randall Garrison says his party welcomes the return of the bill; it is likely to eventually pass through the House of Commons with the NDP’s support.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled
Next story
Military base housing Canadian troops attacked as U.S.-Iraq tensions escalate

Just Posted

City of Campbell River cancels annual Halloween fireworks display

Popular event would gather too many people in one place, city says

Virtual Golf Tournament to help Firefighters’ Burn Fund

Book a bay at Velocity in October to help raise money for charity

Campbell River’s September Mountie of the Month is a very good boy

PDS Gator named Mountie of the Month for Sept. 2020

Photographer Eiko Jones delivered the 11th Annual Haig Brown lecture at Tidemark Theatre

Jones also screened his newly completed movie Heartbeat of the River at the event

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

B.C. salmon farm opponents demand answers from DFO

First Nations, conservation groups dismayed by omission of sea lice in risk assessments

North Island All Candidates Meeting scheduled virtually for Oct. 14

‘our local candidates for the B.C. Provincial Election will be joining us’

Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

Most Read