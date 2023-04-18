Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May will be speaking in Campbell River May 6 at the North Island-Powell River electoral district association meeting.

May will be officially introducing Jessica Wegg as the party’s candidate for the riding. Wegg will be the party’s first standing candidate to be ready when and if there is a federal election.

“I am deeply grateful to Jessica for making the personal sacrifice to public service by running for the Green Party of Canada,” said May. “Like so many Canadians, we are driven by the desire to do politics differently. Jessica will be an impressive candidate for the Green Party of Canada.”

May will then speak about her vision for the future of the Green Party and it’s importance to Canada’s democracy. She will also speak about the co-leadership for the party. Following May’s comments, the public will have a chance to ask questions that are to be submitted in advance. Details will be sent to event registrants.

The meeting will be held at the Maritime Heritage Centre in Campbell River from 11:30 until 1:30 on Saturday, May 6.

To register or for more information, contact mark.debruijn@greenparty.ca. This event can also be attended via Zoom. You must register to receive a link to join.

