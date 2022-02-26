Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government posts $70.1B deficit for April-to-December period

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $70.1 billion for the April-to-December period of its 2021-22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $248.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were $322.0 billion for the nine-month period, down from $428.9 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased to $278.3 billion, up from $207.7 billion in the 2020-21 period.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $7.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New aquaculture suppliers organization calls on federal government to support industry
Next story
Group involved in Ottawa protest forges ahead with Emergencies Act injunction hearing

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung peers around Campbell River Storm forward Carter De Boer during the Friday, Feb. 25 VIJHL North Division semi final playoff game two at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Bombers won the game 4-3 in overtime. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers’ overtime winner in game 2 ties VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. (Submitted photo)
New aquaculture suppliers organization calls on federal government to support industry

MV Tachek needs to undergo repairs. BC Ferries photo
Cortes Island to Quadra Island ferry cancelled for the day

Cortes Island School in Manson’s Landing. Photo by Brent Wilkins
Cortes Island Academy to offer hands-on learning to secondary students