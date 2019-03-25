Faulty transmission line in Campbell River caused loud noise, flickering lights, says BC Hydro

Capital Power’s Island Generation facility, a natural gas power plant, went offline following a BC Hydro equipment failure on the night of March 23. Google Maps image

A loud noise that disturbed some Campbell River residents on Saturday night was caused by a faulty transmission line, according to BC Hydro.

“On Saturday night, the Island Generation facility went off-line due to a BC Hydro transmission line fault,” said Stephen Watson, a spokesperson for BC Hydro. “We had an equipment failure on the transmission line that connects the facility to the wider grid system.”

Island Generation is a natural gas power plant owned by Capital Power, an Edmonton-based energy company. The faulty transmission line was located near the Campbell River facility, Watson said.

A Capital Power spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

On social media, residents reported a loud noise and flickering lights, as TVs and other devices suddenly switched off on Saturday night.

Watson said Saturday night’s equipment failure caused what he described as a “bump” in the system that “may have caused our customers’ lights to flicker.”

He said crews were dispatched on Sunday and repairs were made by Sunday evening. The Island Generation plant is now operating at full load, Watson said.

