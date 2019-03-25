Capital Power’s Island Generation facility, a natural gas power plant, went offline following a BC Hydro equipment failure on the night of March 23. Google Maps image

Faulty transmission line in Campbell River caused loud noise, flickering lights, says BC Hydro

Natural gas power plant went offline following BC Hydro equipment failure

A loud noise that disturbed some Campbell River residents on Saturday night was caused by a faulty transmission line, according to BC Hydro.

“On Saturday night, the Island Generation facility went off-line due to a BC Hydro transmission line fault,” said Stephen Watson, a spokesperson for BC Hydro. “We had an equipment failure on the transmission line that connects the facility to the wider grid system.”

Island Generation is a natural gas power plant owned by Capital Power, an Edmonton-based energy company. The faulty transmission line was located near the Campbell River facility, Watson said.

A Capital Power spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

READ MORE: Toppled power lines trap residents during record-breaking day for Island emergency dispatcher

READ MORE: ‘It was so creepy’: Blackout affects thousands in Campbell River and Quadra Island

On social media, residents reported a loud noise and flickering lights, as TVs and other devices suddenly switched off on Saturday night.

Watson said Saturday night’s equipment failure caused what he described as a “bump” in the system that “may have caused our customers’ lights to flicker.”

He said crews were dispatched on Sunday and repairs were made by Sunday evening. The Island Generation plant is now operating at full load, Watson said.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Divers bring up more tires, crab traps and old bottles from the water
Next story
Inspirational Vancouver Island youngster dies after battle with brain cancer

Just Posted

Faulty transmission line in Campbell River caused loud noise, flickering lights, says BC Hydro

Natural gas power plant went offline following BC Hydro equipment failure

Divers bring up more tires, crab traps and old bottles from the water

For the first five years of its annual clean-up of the waters… Continue reading

May thinks time is right for Greens to make gains

Green Party leader in Campbell River for event with local candidate Mark de Bruijn

Strathcona Regional District looking at pay hikes for board members

The Strathcona Regional District board is planning on a pay raise. At… Continue reading

City still fighting for long-term plan for Snowden

Another letter from the province without ‘tangible response’ spurs mayor to request in-person meeting

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Inspirational Vancouver Island youngster dies after battle with brain cancer

Kaiden Finley ‘was seriously the strongest 11-year-old’

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Indecent caller handed 18-month conditional sentence

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

Most Read