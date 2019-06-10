Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments were called out to a fire on Brightman Road in Cedar on Monday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Two fire departments were called out to a fire at a farm in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments were called out to the 1500 block of Brightman Road in Cedar at about 3:15 p.m.

Personnel on scene said neighbours reported hearing an explosion, and firefighters believe the blaze started with an electrical fire in a pump house before spreading to hay fields.

There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire depts dealing with fire on 1500 block Brightman Rd in Cedar south of Nanaimo. Fire started in pumphouse and spread to hay fields. No reports of injuries. #Nanaimo #Fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/9a5gtSSZYW — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) June 10, 2019



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter