Black Press file photo

Black Press file photo

Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a family member in Gibsons over the holidays.

Kevin Christopher Webster was charged in connection with the murder of Moirin Gladys Webster over the weekend, according to a press release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to a residence in the 500 block of Sargent Road in Gibsons at about 11:20 p.m. Dec. 27 and found the body of Moirin Webster inside the house “with injuries consistent with homicide.” Kevin Webster was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same household,” said Sgt. Frank Jang, IHIT spokesman, in the release. “There are no further concerns for the safety of the community resulting from this incident.”

Sunshine Coast RCMP Staff Sgt. Poppy Hallam said in the release that her detachment sends “deepest condolences” to the family.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are heavy,” she said.

IHIT was called in to conduct the investigation and said it has been working closely with the Sunshine Coast RCMP and other law enforcement to gather evidence.

Kevin Webster was charged with second-degree murder Dec. 28 and remains in custody with his next court appearance Jan. 6.

IHIT says no further details about the case will be released as the matter is now before the courts.

READ ALSO: Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months
Next story
‘Grave risk:’ Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA.
Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association recognizes couple

This house at the corner of 6th Avenue and Cedar Street is easily one of the best holiday displays in the city.
Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 5 (The Best of the Best)

We went on the hunt for Campbell River’s best holiday displays this year. Check out what we found!

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
COPING WITH COVID: Social services saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to come together for benefit of community

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 2:Mutual need broke down barriers between organizations this year

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians were asked for Vancouver Island recovery plan after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Vancouver Island puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility in Nanaimo. (File photo)
UPDATE: Three more residents catch COVID-19 in outbreak at Nanaimo care home

Virus outbreak was reported Sunday at Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility

Most Read