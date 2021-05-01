Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Saskatchewan family of an Indigenous man who disappeared shortly after being picked up intoxicated by the Mission RCMP, have confirmed the human remains found on April 6 belong to their son.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is now investigating Brandon Sakebow’s death, as he was arrested by RCMP officers shortly before he disappeared.

“The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the man’s death,” said an IIO news release on April 28. “Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on March 21, 2020, a man was arrested, lodged in RCMP cells overnight and released later that day.”

Sakebow’s body was discovered by a hiker in a forested area near the 31000 block of Hillcrest Avenue, less than 400 meters north of the Mission RCMP detachment.

The approximate location of where Sakebow’s body was found, less than 400 meters away from the Mission RCMP detachment.

The family said they were notified of the discovery in an emergency meeting with Mission RCMP officers on April 7, and DNA testing confirmed the identity April 27. He was 23-years old.

RELATED: Hiker discovers human remains in Mission

His family claimed to have received inconsistent information and poor communication from the RCMP during the initial stages of his missing person’s file, which was only remedied after Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) investigators became involved.

“Everything about him missing, him being found, where he was found – it just raises a lot more questions with the family through the RCMP,” said Debra Sakebow, his aunt. “Nothing makes sense.”

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in Mission RCMP custody 6 months ago

The family, who live in Pelican Lake First Nation, have made approximately 10 trips to B.C. to search for Sakebow since his missing persons report was filed on March 27, 2020. His mother, Laurie, made even more trips alone.

In September 2020, the family was shown footage from inside the holding cell where Sakebow was reportedly held, but questioned whether the man in the images was actually him. They’ve been working with FSIN investigators to get the entire nine hours of footage released to them, Debra said.

Sakebow was paroled from federal prison in late February 2020, and spent time in an Abbotsford halfway house before a fire displaced all the residents. His belongings, his cellphone, wallet and clothes, were discovered in a stolen van in Mission by Abbotsford Police on March 24.

FSIN has requested an autopsy and toxicology report from the B.C. Coroners officer, Debra said. She said the family and FSIN investigators will sit down with Mission RCMP officers at some point in the future.

The FSIN is the only Canadian provincial Indigenous agency, and represents all the First Nations in Saskatchewan.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Hundreds turned out for an awareness walk and candlelight vigil in Saskatchewan on March 20, to mark a full-year since Laurie Sakebow last heard from her son, Brandon.

missing First NationsMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring
Next story
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Just Posted

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River School district staff to receive priority vaccination

Campbell River School District employees are now eligible to be vaccinated against… Continue reading

Lori-Dawn and Jame Kowal and their children have moved into one of Habitat for Humanity’s recently completed homes at 477 Hilchey Road. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Three Campbell River families move into Habitat homes on 477 Hilchey Road

Habitat for Humanity completes its final three homes at that address

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow. At the end of the… Continue reading

Police service dog Gator was called in to locate a knife-wielding shoplifter. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River police dog Gator called in to track down knife-wielding shoplifter

Perpetrator pulled knife on loss-prevention officer and escapes store but not Gator

Thieves smashed the glass of the front door of FYI Doctorson Dogwood Street on April 21 and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. RCMP photo
Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

Thieves smash front glass door of FYI doctors downtown Campbell River location

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Most Read