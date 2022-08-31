Family appeals for information one year after Victoria artist’s murder

Jeremy Gordaneer (right) and his wife Thea Patterson. Gordaneer’s family and police are appealing for information from the public that could aid the investigation into his murder. (Jeremy Gordaneer/Facebook)

One year after his murder, the family of artist Jeremy Gordaneer, along with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, is appealing to the public for information to assist with the investigation.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021, VicPD officers were called to Gordaneer’s mother’s home in the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens. Gordaneer was found inside suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics provided emergency first aid, however, he died from his injuries. He was 49 years old.

After it was deemed a homicide, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation.

Gordaneer’s family, including his sister, Alisa, and his daughters, Clea and Sylvie, have published a video appeal for any information which may help investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far. Police say there is nothing to indicate there is any risk to the public, however, a risk assessment remains ongoing.

Investigators are continuing to seek information surrounding the homicide. If you have information about this incident please call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211 or submit a tip online at vicpd.ca/gordaneertips.

