Falling work begins in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Work has begun in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands as part of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s restoration and maintenance work in the area.

Some trails will be closed temporarily in the areas of active falling.

The goal of the work is to enhance recreational opportunities and to deal with a number of safety concerns in the area. Some trees in the Beaver Lodge Lands have been affected by root rot disease and those trees have become unstable. They also pose a safety risk to walkers especially during high winds.

Crews are in the area this week to remove those diseased trees.

“The public is encouraged to observe safety signage and watch for flagging crews,” said Ministry representative Tyler Hooper in an email. “Conservation of wildlife, riparian and other resource values is important and considered wherever safety permits.”

The ministry will be working with the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands Trust Committee to ensure conservation interests are addressed while the work is underway.

The work is expected to continue for around one week, and crews hope to be finished by March 31.

