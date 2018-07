The Ripple Rock Trail is located about 16 km north of Campbell River. A hiker reportedly died there after being struck by a tree on Tuesday. Image from Recreational Sites and Trails BC

A falling tree claimed the life of a hiker on the Ripple Rock Trail on Tuesday, according to a media report.

Campbell River police are reportedly working with the BC Coroner’s Service following the tragedy.

The Coast Guard was reportedly deployed to recover the woman’s body from the Ripple Rock Trail, which is located about 16 km north of Campbell River.

It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall.

More to come.