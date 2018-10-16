Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather on Vancouver Island

Last week we told you to expect seven days of sunshine throughout most of Vancouver Island.

That trend is continuing this week too.

RELATED: Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Despite the calendar flipping into fall, and the leaves beginning to change, October has been unseasonably warm on Vancouver Island.

The mercury is expected to hit 20 degrees in the Duncan, Nanaimo and Port Alberni areas today and tomorrow, capping temperatures reaching into the high teens throughout most of the region. Environment Canada is calling for the sunshine to continue right through the week once again, and clear skies at night hovering around six degrees.

The North Island will see temperatures about 5 degrees cooler on average. Periods of rain are possible Wednesday and Thursday in Port Hardy, but elsewhere on the Island it should remain dry until at least Monday.

Average daytime temperatures for this time of year in the Capital region average between 13 and 14 degrees, meaning temperatures this week are expected be a few degrees higher each day. The average nighttime lows will also be slightly higher than average too.

Record high and low temperatures for Oct. 19 were both set in the 1940’s with it reaching 19.4 degrees in 1944 and alternately -1.7 degrees in 1949 on this date in history.

