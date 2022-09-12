(Black Press Media stock photo)

(Black Press Media stock photo)

Fall Fair in Port Alberni marred by bear spray attack

Fall Fair weekend sees increase in calls for service, say Port Alberni RCMP

The Alberni District Fall Fair weekend was marred by a bear-spraying incident on Saturday night.

According to the Port Alberni RCMP, frontline officers responded to an incident Saturday, Sept. 10 where multiple people were hit by bear spray. Although the initial conflict appeared to be targeted, said RCMP, several bystanders were affected by the discharge of bear spray. Paramedics treated those affected.

“Although not all intended victims have been located, several suspects are identified,” said Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information, photos or video about the incident. They are being asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

The bear-spraying incident was just one of many calls the RCMP received over the weekend. Johns said that approximately five percent of the calls received over the weekend were related to fair.

Although not all were directly related to the fair, 19 people were held in police custody over the weekend. Some were released without charge—for a later court date with conditions to keep the peace—or held for court.

