Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping in U.S.

A university student was found unconscious in the backseat

An Alabama man is charged with kidnapping by pretending to be an Uber driver to pick up a university student who was found unconscious in the back seat of his car, police said Monday.

Investigators found multiple images on the driver’s cellphone of at least one other college-aged woman who appeared unconscious in the vehicle, said Capt. Gary Hood, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Tommy Beard, 61, was released on bond Friday on a first-degree kidnapping charge, court records show. The records don’t list an attorney for him, and calls to a phone number listed for him in those records went unanswered.

“It’s alarming, absolutely,” Hood said.

READ MORE: Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

“He had a fake Uber sign that he bought online, and he admitted that he wasn’t an Uber driver,” Hood added.

Various Uber decals and lights for vehicles — many featuring the Uber logo — were available Monday on Amazon.com. A representative for Amazon said late Monday she was looking into the matter.

Uber LED signs were also available Monday through Walmart.com. Walmart representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hood said Beard picked up the 22-year-old woman near the University of Alabama campus and drove her about 7 miles (11 kilometres) away. A deputy noticed a car alongside the road and stopped to investigate, which led to his arrest March 2. Court records say the woman remembers being at a bar in Tuscaloosa but nothing else until the deputy woke her up.

A loaded handgun was found in Beard’s vehicle, but he had a legal permit for it, Hood said.

READ MORE: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Hood advises Uber users to arrange their rides through the company’s app, since it has certain safety features built-in. Users are given the driver’s name and a description of the vehicle before they get inside, for instance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN chief warns of ‘relentless’ pushback on women’s rights
Next story
Fire halts work at Catalyst Paper in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District picks consulting firm for energy recovery work

The energy improvements are part of larger Strathcona Gardens REC-REATE project

Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

Fire erupted on 39-foot vessel in Discover Harbour Marina

Group urges City of Campbell River to protect heron rookery

The BC Great Blue Heron Society (BCGHS) and some Twillingate Road-area residents… Continue reading

UPDATED: Driver lost consciousness before crash that caused gas leak

Island Highway closed for several hours following collision on Sunday

Campbell River elementary school garden to teach kids where food comes from

Grow big or grow home, that’s what Ocean Grove Elementary School is… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Teen BMX champion from Vancouver Island dies in workplace accident

Nanaimo’s Aidan Webber died Sunday off the coast of Port Hardy

Fire halts work at Catalyst Paper in Port Alberni

Plant is due for ownership change later this month

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Duncan

Island Health sends letters to potential exposure sites in the area

Most Read