Fairy Creek protesters add province to its legal appeal to extend blockade

The government is where the quarrel lies, so it needs to be involved defendants say

After filing an appeal of the injunction against its protest blockade, a group of protesters also named the provincial government as a third party in the injunction appeal.

Including the province could allow the defendants in the injunction to raise a claim about charter rights and to involve government commitments the defendants claim are being neglected, said Kathy Code.

The third party notice was filed in March, and served on April 30. It was filed by Bill Jones, the Pacheedaht First Nation elder who has supported the Fairy Creek blockade since August, and two other named members, Kathy Code and Carole Tootill.

On April 28, the Rainforest Flying Squad, a group embedded in the Fairy Creek blockade since August 2020, filed a formal appeal of the injunction granted to Teal Jones, the company with a permit to log the valley.

The protesters’ quarrel is really with the government, not the Teal Jones Group, Justice Verhoeven acknowledged in his April 1 decision to grant the injunction.

