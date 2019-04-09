Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

It will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died

In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday.

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a “tributes” section to accounts that have been memorialized, that is, designated as belonging to someone who has died. Friends and family members will be able to write posts and share photos in this section to remember their loved one.

Facebook is also tightening its rules around who can memorialize an account. Until now, anyone could do this by sending the company proof that someone had died, such an obituary. Now, it will have to be a friend or family member.

