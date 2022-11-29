Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night

Shelter can only open if enough staff are found in next few hours

Emergency Management B.C. has green-lit an extreme weather response for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River for Tuesday night.

Due to the snowfall, the City of Campbell River will be offering the community centre for the emergency shelter, however, there are not enough staff available for the shelter to open.

“From the moment we heard, we have been reaching out to staff and security providers in order to fulfill requirements for staffing and security that must be met in order to activate,” said Stefanie Hendrickson in an email call-out for assistance. “At this time, we do not have the required number of staff to open. At this time, we do not have the required security personnel to open.”

For those able to work on Tuesday night anytime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., the Coaltion is asking them to reach out to Sue Moen at 250-203-2145. Trained security personnel who are able to help out are also needed.

“If we have not been able to surpass these barriers within the next couple of hours, the Community Centre will not be able to open tonight for folks,” the email reads.

If there centre is unable to open, the Salvation Army Evergreen Shelter will take in as many people as possible. However, there will not be enough beds for everyone.

“At least they will be dry and can have a meal and a warm drink,” the email says. “If (groups) are able to transport (their) clients to the shelter, that is an available option.”

RELATED: SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

Heavy snow does not meet criteria for Campbell River extreme weather shelter opening


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEmergency PreparednessLocal NewsSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Kyiv, patience and resignation as citizens await next Russian bombing

Just Posted

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night

Snow and wind hit the Campbell River area Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo by Alisair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Snow and wind hit Campbell River area

Snow accumulates on Campbell River’s Dogwood Street on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
City says it’s doing its part to manage winter storm; Residents can help too

BC Hydro completed some dam safety investigative work last week to help with the proposed Strathcona Dam Water Discharge Upgrade Project. The work took advantage of the low water conditions within the watershed. BC Hydro photo
Despite snowstorm, continued dry conditions forcing BC Hydro to reduce Campbell River flows