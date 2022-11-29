Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night

Shelter can only open if enough staff are found in next few hours

Emergency Management B.C. has green-lit an extreme weather response for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River for Tuesday night.

Due to the snowfall, the City of Campbell River will be offering the community centre for the emergency shelter, however, there are not enough staff available for the shelter to open.

“From the moment we heard, we have been reaching out to staff and security providers in order to fulfill requirements for staffing and security that must be met in order to activate,” said Stefanie Hendrickson in an email call-out for assistance. “At this time, we do not have the required number of staff to open. At this time, we do not have the required security personnel to open.”

For those able to work on Tuesday night anytime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., the Coaltion is asking them to reach out to Sue Moen at 250-203-2145. Trained security personnel who are able to help out are also needed.

“If we have not been able to surpass these barriers within the next couple of hours, the Community Centre will not be able to open tonight for folks,” the email reads.

If there centre is unable to open, the Salvation Army Evergreen Shelter will take in as many people as possible. However, there will not be enough beds for everyone.

“At least they will be dry and can have a meal and a warm drink,” the email says. “If (groups) are able to transport (their) clients to the shelter, that is an available option.”

