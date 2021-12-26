Campbell River Community Centre.

Campbell River Community Centre.

Extreme Weather Shelter deployed to deal with frigid temperatures in Campbell River

Campbell River Community Centre being used for shelter

Freezing temperatures prompted the City of Campbell River, Strathcona Regional District and Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness (CRECH) to activate an Extreme Weather Shelter at the Campbell River Community Centre on Christmas Eve.

It was anticipated this shelter will run nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Dec. 30, a joint city, regional district and CRCEH press release said. The City of Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District have activated a joint Emergency Operation Centre to support this event. Extreme weather response is provided on a night-by-night basis when temperatures are expected to fall below -5 C. The centre will be staffed with appropriate personnel to ensure all proper safety precautions and current provincial health orders are adhered to.

The first principle of the BC Emergency Management System is to ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and first responders, the second principle is to save lives which is what an Extreme Weather Shelter seeks to accomplish.

This shelter could be the difference between life and death for those who are homeless and living outdoors during extreme weather.

Funding for this activation is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC as well as the Strathcona Regional District’s Strengthening Communities grant.

Campbell RiverHomelessSevere weather

Previous story
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s foe of apartheid, dies at 90

Just Posted

Campbell River Community Centre.
Extreme Weather Shelter deployed to deal with frigid temperatures in Campbell River

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?