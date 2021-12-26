Extreme Weather Shelter deployed to deal with frigid temperatures in Campbell River

Freezing temperatures prompted the City of Campbell River, Strathcona Regional District and Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness (CRECH) to activate an Extreme Weather Shelter at the Campbell River Community Centre on Christmas Eve.

It was anticipated this shelter will run nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Dec. 30, a joint city, regional district and CRCEH press release said. The City of Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District have activated a joint Emergency Operation Centre to support this event. Extreme weather response is provided on a night-by-night basis when temperatures are expected to fall below -5 C. The centre will be staffed with appropriate personnel to ensure all proper safety precautions and current provincial health orders are adhered to.

The first principle of the BC Emergency Management System is to ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and first responders, the second principle is to save lives which is what an Extreme Weather Shelter seeks to accomplish.

This shelter could be the difference between life and death for those who are homeless and living outdoors during extreme weather.

Funding for this activation is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC as well as the Strathcona Regional District’s Strengthening Communities grant.

