Extreme Weather Shelter activated at Campbell River Community Centre

The extreme weather shelter at the Campbell River Community Centre has been activated for Nov. 8.

With overnight temperatures expected to reach as low a -4 C, the City of Campbell River, Strathcona Regional District and Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness are activating the extreme weather shelter (EWS). The shelter will be open on Tuesday night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“This shelter could be the difference between life and death for people experiencing homelessness or living outdoors during extreme weather,” said Mayor Kermit Dahl.“Thank you to the community for your patience as we adjust programming at the Community Centre to provide warmth and shelter during these extremely cold temperatures.”

The groups have activated a joint emergency operations centre to help support the shelter. The EWS will be staffed by professionals from the coalition, and funding is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC.

Groups with private Community Centre bookings will be contacted by the City if the Extreme Weather Shelter will affect their programming.

“Thank you to the tremendous efforts of all staff, volunteers and partners for their role during this activation,” says a release from the Coalition. “Every person in an unsheltered situation is someone’s loved one, and it is during these emergencies that our community reaches out with empathy, compassion and support.”

