The Campbell River Community Centre will be used as an extreme weather shelter on Nov. 8. File photo

The Campbell River Community Centre will be used as an extreme weather shelter on Nov. 8. File photo

Extreme Weather Shelter activated at Campbell River Community Centre

Overnight temperatures could reach -4 C, prompting shelter activation

The extreme weather shelter at the Campbell River Community Centre has been activated for Nov. 8.

With overnight temperatures expected to reach as low a -4 C, the City of Campbell River, Strathcona Regional District and Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness are activating the extreme weather shelter (EWS). The shelter will be open on Tuesday night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“This shelter could be the difference between life and death for people experiencing homelessness or living outdoors during extreme weather,” said Mayor Kermit Dahl.“Thank you to the community for your patience as we adjust programming at the Community Centre to provide warmth and shelter during these extremely cold temperatures.”

The groups have activated a joint emergency operations centre to help support the shelter. The EWS will be staffed by professionals from the coalition, and funding is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC.

Groups with private Community Centre bookings will be contacted by the City if the Extreme Weather Shelter will affect their programming.

“Thank you to the tremendous efforts of all staff, volunteers and partners for their role during this activation,” says a release from the Coalition. “Every person in an unsheltered situation is someone’s loved one, and it is during these emergencies that our community reaches out with empathy, compassion and support.”

RELATED: B.C. regional district seeks emergency extension as winter water supply ‘uncertain’

Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEmergency PreparednessHousing and HomelessnessNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1/3 British Columbians want to rename province to recognize Indigenous heritage: Poll
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre will be used as an extreme weather shelter on Nov. 8. File photo
Extreme Weather Shelter activated at Campbell River Community Centre

Sayward councillor Kohen Gilkin was elected at age 18. Photo courtesy Kohen Gilkin
Sayward’s 18-year-old councillor hopes to inspire other young people to become politically-involved

Newly-sworn-in mayor Kermit Dahl (right) addresses the Inaugural Council Meeting at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1, 2022 after Judge Barbara Flewelling concucted the swearing-in ceremony. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Let’s get stuff done,’ new mayor proclaims

Fire fighter Shawn Kotscherofski drops a few pumpkins from the Campbell River Fire Department’s tower truck. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Fire fighters smash pumpkins at Strathcona Gardens