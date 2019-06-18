Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Campbell River area

ON THE HIGHWAYS: Work continues on traffic light installation on Jubilee Parkway

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today, according to Environment Canada.

Clearing will happen later this morning and it will be windy over exposed coastal sections this morning and continuing into tonight. Partly cloudy later tonight as well. Highs of 21 today except 24 inland.

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

On the highways, all’s clear except for continued work on the installation of traffic lights on Jubilee Parkway at Willow Creek Road. Expect delays and single lane alternating traffic.

Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins golf tourney in Campbell River raises $122,000

Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

