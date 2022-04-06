Excavator hits natural gas line across from Campbell River hospital

Scent of gas travelled many city blocks after Wednesday morning leak

An excavator attempting to remove a stump at a house on Birch Street across from the hospital in Campbell River hit a natural gas line on the morning of Wednesday, April 6. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River firefighters and Fortis BC are on scene at a gas leak on Wednesday morning.

A residential service line was hit after an excavator attempted to remove a stump in front of a house on Birch Street across from the North Island Hospital Campbell River.

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty said the call came in shortly before 8 a.m.

On Wednesday morning, a fire truck was blocking traffic on Birch Street.

Doherty estimated it would take at least until 11:30 a.m. to shut the leak off due to complexities with the supply line and service line in the area.

He added there was no danger to anyone in the surrounding area.

“We went around to the neighbours with a gas detection system to check for any levels that might have migrated to the homes, but since natural gas is lighter than air, it rises.

“We did assess the hospital as well, as there was some odour there, but everything looks to be fine.”

