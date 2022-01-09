Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Ex-Burnaby teacher disciplined for engaging in ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with students

Teacher had female students volunteer for project about ‘athleticism’

A former Burnaby teacher has been disciplined for using his position to engage in “inappropriate physical contact” with female students, according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Documents posted last week by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch state that Alvin Yik-Bun Lau was a high school teacher in Burnaby when is school district reported his conduct to the commissioner last January.

According to a consent resolution agreement signed by Lau, he asked female students at his school to volunteer for a “research project about athleticism” outside of class time between September 2017 and June 2018. During that time he engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with the students.

Lau took a leave of absence in September 2019 to “pursue other employment” and then resigned from the school district in January 2021.

As part of the agreement released last week, Lau agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for nine months because his behaviour made the students “feel very uncomfortable and detrimentally affected their learning environment.”

His previous teaching certificate had expired in November 2021.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Previous story
Environment Canada warns of rapidly changing conditions amid B.C. winter storms
Next story
First Nation says Alberta is preventing it from taking control of child welfare

Just Posted

Parksville Royals players Thomas Plant and Ryan Deagle will join the University of Victoria Golden Tide this coming September. (Michael Briones photo)
Two mid-Island baseball products sign with UVic

Striking unionized Strathcona Gardens employees were joined by other local unions and facility users for a support rally on Saturday, Jan. 8. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Striking Strathcona Gardens workers get show of support

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm still top Junior B team in B.C. despite no home ice advantage

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo
Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19