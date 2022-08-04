Evidence for charges after man injured by police dog in Ladysmith traffic stop: IIO

The provincial body providing police oversight says there is evidence for charges to be filed against RCMP for a traffic stop in Ladysmith where a man suffered serious injuries.

In a press release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it has filed a report with the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges for an incident just after midnight on April 17, 2021.

Police attempted to stop a Pontiac Montana van on the 100 block of the Trans-Canada-Highway in Ladysmith, stated the press release, but the vehicle did not stop and officers used their vehicle to stop the van. A police service dog assisted in arresting the male suspect, who had to be taken to hospital for treatment of serious dog-bite-related injuries, it said.

“Upon completion of the investigation, chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald … reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to their driving and the use of a police service dog,” the IIO said. “As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.”

It will be up to the B.C. Prosecution Service to determine whether to approve charges based on the IIO’s evidence and if it is in the public interest, the press release said.

As the matter is before Crown counsel, the IIO said it would not be commenting any further.

