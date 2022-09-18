The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

Evacuation order rescinded for Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C.

About 1,000 residents who were ordered to leave Sept. 10 can now return home

An evacuation order for B.C.’s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze remains out of control.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire in the Prince George Fire Centre is now estimated at more than 302 kilometers.

The fire in the northeast corner of the province led to an evacuation order for about 1,000 residents on Sept. 10, but the District of Hudson’s Hope says that has been lifted.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze about 50 kilometers west of Hudson’s Hope was caused by lightning on Aug. 30.

It is one of the two remaining blazes classified as wildfires of note on the service’s website.

But it is reporting the Bearhole Lake fire, which is also located in the Prince George region, will be downgraded Sunday as cooler temperatures and rain continue to dampen the fire’s activity.

