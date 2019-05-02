A helicopter buckets wildfires as smoke rises from the mountains surrounding Zeballos in an Aug. 17, 2018 file photo.

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Zeballos, the small coastal village besieged by flames during last year’s wildfires, has lifted an evacuation order for 20 properties threatened by falling debris.

But seven lots are still affected by the evacuation order, which has been in place for eight months.

A map of the evacuation area shows the properties huddled against the eastern boundary of the village, which is hemmed by steep cliffs.

Five families live on those properties, according to village staff.

The changes came into effect on Thursday, following the publication of a new geohazard report in April.

The new report, produced by the consulting firm BGC Engineering, says its previous assessment was overly conservative.

Published in October, that report said wildfires led to a roughly tenfold increase in debris flow and rock fall probability.

Two consultants from the engineering firm hiked the burned slopes and creeks in March for their follow-up research, crisscrossing the mountains above the village.

Results of the study show a lower risk level, but “there is no absolute safety for residents in the designated risk zone,” according to the report.

READ MORE: Risk of falling debris in Zeballos increased ‘tenfold’ following wildfires – geohazard report

READ MORE: Zeballos evacuation order expanded due to danger of falling debris and slides

READ MORE: Campbell River and remote communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

It notes that “residents in the hazard zones are able to reduce their risk by avoiding using their property during inclement weather should they choose to return” following the lifting of the evacuation order.

The report also details a number of technical options for reducing the risk posed by falling debris.

Those include barriers, deflection berms, constructed channels and debris basins.

The report also suggests the village consider subdivisions away from hazardous areas for people wishing to relocate, “given the long-term projected worsening geohazards and associated risks faced by Zeballos from rising sea levels, predicted higher flood levels and intensification of extreme storms.”

Zeballos issued the evacuation order last August due the risk of trees, rocks and other debris falling from the scorched mountainsides.

The village expanded the order in early September to include 27 properties, including 13 residential homes and a hotel. The other properties were vacant lots, except for two with temporary structures like RVs.

The risk of falling debris also led to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to close North Maquinna Avenue, one of two links to the only road into Zeballos.

The transportation ministry reopened North Maquinna Avenue on April 25.

Zeballos has a population of 107 people, according to 2016 census figures.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A map issued by the Village of Zeballos shows properties still under an evacuation order as of May 2 highlighted in yellow.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries
Next story
Fiery crash closes Peace Arch border crossing

Just Posted

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Bill Howich Chrysler and Christian Life Fellowship teaming up to say ‘thanks’ to our first responders

‘We just don’t say thank-you to these people enough, I don’t think’

Campbell River drag strip proponents worried facility will now be built elsewhere

After the city announced it won’t be at the airport, facility could end up on South Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Fiery crash closes Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Most Read