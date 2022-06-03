Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Concern persists above-average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly

The potential for flooding has prompted several evacuation alerts in British Columbia as warmer weather and rain speed snowmelt.

Cold, rainy weather delayed the spring thaw by about a month and there’s concern that several days of above average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly, overwhelming some waterways.

A flood watch has been issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River in northwestern B.C., and evacuation alerts are in effect for low lying properties on either side of the river at Smithers.

Evacuation alerts have also been posted for northern B.C., in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, for properties along the Skeena River north of Terrace.

High streamflow advisories cover much of northern and north-central B-C, and extend from the Cariboo south to the United States border.

Forecasters say current modelling suggests rain and snowmelt could cause some flooding this weekend, with areas around the Okanagan and Boundary regions among the hardest hit, but rainfall amounts remain uncertain.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
B.C. MP vows to keep fighting, despite toxic drug crisis bill rejection
Next story
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land

Just Posted

The arrest was made at the Erickson Road stop in southern Campbell River. Photo courtesy Doug Gallant
Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

Michelle Crosby Director of Clinical Services Delivery for the Campbell River (left) accepts a hand-carved paddle from Cory Cliffe of the 7 Generations Stewards Society. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hospital workers thanked for hard work during pandemic

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences announces new Indigenous governance model

Students learned some mountain biking fundamentals at Phoenix Middle School as part of Go By Bike Week on Wednesday, June 1. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Comprehensive cycling showcase offered at Campbell River school