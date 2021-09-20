ESQUIMALT-SAANICH–SOOKE: Randall Garrison takes win for fourth mandate

Black Press Media is predicting a win for NDP incumbent Randall Garrison as of 9:30 p.m.

With about half of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke polls reporting, Garrison holds 42.1 per cent of the vote (8,719). Conservative Laura Frost and Liberal Doug Kobayashi are neck-in-neck for second and third place, with 21.7 (4,496) and 21.2 per cent (4,383), respectively.

Green candidate Harley Gordon sits in fourth place with 9.8 per cent of votes (2,108), while People’s Party of Canada candidate Rob Anderson has 4.8 per cent (1,032).

Elections Canada is reporting a total of 102,679 electors on its list for the riding, out of a population of 120,834.

In 2019, Randall won with 34 per cent of the vote, over the Greens with 27 per cent, Conservatives with 19 per cent, Liberals with 18 per cent, and People’s Party of Canada with two.

The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

