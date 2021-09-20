ESQUIMALT-SAANICH–SOOKE: Randall Garrison takes win for fourth mandate

PPC candidates Rob Anderson (Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke) and David Hilderman (Saanich-Gulf Islands) watch the results on election night at a campaign event in Langford. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Randall Garrison is the NDP candidate for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke. (Photo courtesy of the Randall Garrison campaign) Federal Liberal candidate Doug Kobayashi signs thank you cards at his campaign office in Saanich on election day. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Black Press Media is predicting a win for NDP incumbent Randall Garrison as of 9:30 p.m.

With about half of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke polls reporting, Garrison holds 42.1 per cent of the vote (8,719). Conservative Laura Frost and Liberal Doug Kobayashi are neck-in-neck for second and third place, with 21.7 (4,496) and 21.2 per cent (4,383), respectively.

Green candidate Harley Gordon sits in fourth place with 9.8 per cent of votes (2,108), while People’s Party of Canada candidate Rob Anderson has 4.8 per cent (1,032).

Elections Canada is reporting a total of 102,679 electors on its list for the riding, out of a population of 120,834.

In 2019, Randall won with 34 per cent of the vote, over the Greens with 27 per cent, Conservatives with 19 per cent, Liberals with 18 per cent, and People’s Party of Canada with two.

READ MORE: SAANICH–ESQUIMALT–SOOKE: Final day to cast your vote

READ MORE: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke

READ MORE: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke candidates speak out on housing, climate and COVID-19

#PPC candidate Rob Anderson shares his views about the needs of Canadian citizens and the 2021 election #Election2021 #yyj pic.twitter.com/TQ4qKqpZjm — Megan Atkins-Baker (@MeganAtkinss) September 21, 2021

The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

READ MORE: LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results.

Steady flow of people coming through Rockheights Middle School polling station with less than half an hour left to vote. Elections officials have confirmed anyone in line by 7pm will be able to vote. #Elxn44 #yyj Coverage at: @VictoriaNews (video on timelapse) pic.twitter.com/qGUmcMknKK — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) September 21, 2021

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada Election 2021Election 2021Esquimalt–Saanich–Sookefederal electionWest Shore