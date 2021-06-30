Erratic driver stops traffic on Highway 19 near Courtenay

Traffic came to a brief standstill on Highway 19 in the Comox Valley Wednesday, June 30, after multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting an erratic driver.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., 9-1-1 calls started coming into the North Island 9-1-1 Corporation (NI911) reporting someone driving erratically in the area of Thomson Road and Island Highway South in Royston. People reported seeing a motorhome travelling too fast, crossing over the centre line, going the wrong way on the Inland Island Highway (Highway 19), and side-swiping another vehicle before being stopped by police.

“All of our available police officers in the area responded to the call due to the severity of the erratic driving,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We are all very thankful nobody was hurt.”

While Comox Valley RCMP could not confirm the exact location of the arrest, social media reports stated a heavy police presence surrounding an RV with its doors open at the Dove Creek intersection of Highway 19, at the base of Mount Washington.

The 41-year old driver has been arrested and remains in custody as police continue their investigation. Highway 19 was closed for a short time over the noon hour.

Comox Valley RCMP is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area. If you have information, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

