Equipment replacement taking place at Campbell River ferry terminal

Electrical hardware will be switched out at the terminal between Feb. 21 and March 31

BC Ferries will be replacing high voltage electrical equipment at the Campbell River terminal from Feb. 21 to March 31, 2022.

The operation will involve changes to the regular walking paths approaching the foot passenger waiting room.

Construction equipment will be used to move materials and dig trenches in order to install new electrical cables, and some of the outdoor waiting area will be fenced off and used for construction activities.

BC Ferries would like to thank its neighbours for their patience and understanding as it completes the necessary work.

For more information or traffic updates, please follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its website at bcferries.com, or call toll free at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779).

