Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Malahat, east Vancouver Island

Up to 5 centimetres expected Friday night and Saturday morning

Snowy conditions on the Malahat are possible Friday and Saturday with a snowfall warning in effect from Environment Canada. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Vancouver Island residents living at higher elevations may experience some snow Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the weather statement early Thursday morning, saying Greater Victoria, the Malahat and east Vancouver Island will receive up to five centimetres leading into Saturday morning.

The forecasted snowfall is the result of a strong pacific frontal system moving into B.C.’s south coast Friday night. It will bring rainfall to the majority of the region but has a good chance of producing snow in areas with higher elevation.

By Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said all the snow is expected to turn to rain.

READ ALSO: Miracle container, filled with supplies by Esquimalt charity, survives Beirut blast

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaSnow