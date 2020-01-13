Snow on the shoulder of the old Island Highway in Nanaimo. More snow is forecast tonight, Tuesday and Thursday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (News Bulletin photo)

Environment Canada forecasting more snow for Vancouver Island

Special weather statement issued for next few days

Wind and snow have posed problems for ferry travellers and motorists the past few days and wintry conditions are going to stick around this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon, saying “a series of disturbances are set to bring more snow to the south coast this week.”

The east coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River will see a weak system approach from the northwest on Monday, the statement notes.

“Outflow winds through mainland coastal inlets and valleys will continue to drive cold arctic air into the Georgia Basin through much of the week…” says Environment Canada. “Northwesterly winds are expected to develop over the Strait of Georgia overnight and where these winds converge with strong outflows from mainland coastal inlets, locally heavier areas of snow are likely to develop. Localized areas from Nanaimo to Qualicum Beach, southern Texada Island, and Half Moon Bay to Sechelt could be affected overnight and on Tuesday.”

A second, more widespread system is predicted to reach the region Tuesday evening, bringing snow for much of the night.

“Mainland arctic outflow winds reaching the eastern coast of Vancouver Island will create the potential for increased snowfall amounts locally,” the statement notes.

A third system has been identified and could bring “a considerable amount of snow” to Vancouver Island on Thursday.

