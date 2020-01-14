Environment Canada expects snow flurries today, snow tonight in the Campbell River area

Expect another couple of days of chilly weather, according to Environment Canada.

Today will see cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. The wind will get up to 15 km/h and the temperature will reach minus 3, meaning a wind will of minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Expect 5 cm of snow tonight and wind with a low of minus 5 with the wind chill near minus 13.

Tomorrow will see snow, possibly more than 10 cm and windy conditions with a high of minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 11 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a “special weather statement” for East Vancouver Island:

“Outflow winds through mainland coastal inlets and valleys will continue to drive cold arctic air into the Georgia Basin through much of the week. Additionally over the next few days, a series of pacific disturbances will combine with the cold airmass to produce several rounds of snow.

“Early this morning, an initial weak system will produce some flurries near the Straight of Georgia and the Juan de Fuca Strait. Converging winds at low levels could produce local accumulations of a few cm’s.

“A second more organized system will move in tonight and take aim at extreme southern Vancouver Island. Snowfall warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, The Malahat, Gulf Islands, southern inland Vancouver Island (Lake Cowichan), East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, and for Port Renfrew on west Vancouver Island. 10 to 15 cm of accumulation is expected by Wednesday morning. Heavy snow from this system will likely move up the Island to Parksville-Qualicum and Courtney-Comox during the day Wednesday.”

On the highways, watch for construction on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road (6 – 16 km north of Campbell River) starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 until Friday, Jan. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Watch for winter driving conditions on Highway 28 between Gold River and the Highway 28/19A intersection in Campbell River. NOte that the Highway 28 cameras are functioning.

Otherwise, the Roberts Lake Highway cam is showing snowy conditions and winter tires or chains are required on most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 to April 30.