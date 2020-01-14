Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries today and snow tonight.

Environment Canada expects snow flurries today, snow tonight in the Campbell River area

Wind chill will drop temperatures to minus 12 this morning, minus 7 this afternoon

Expect another couple of days of chilly weather, according to Environment Canada.

Today will see cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. The wind will get up to 15 km/h and the temperature will reach minus 3, meaning a wind will of minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Expect 5 cm of snow tonight and wind with a low of minus 5 with the wind chill near minus 13.

Tomorrow will see snow, possibly more than 10 cm and windy conditions with a high of minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 11 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a “special weather statement” for East Vancouver Island:

“Outflow winds through mainland coastal inlets and valleys will continue to drive cold arctic air into the Georgia Basin through much of the week. Additionally over the next few days, a series of pacific disturbances will combine with the cold airmass to produce several rounds of snow.

“Early this morning, an initial weak system will produce some flurries near the Straight of Georgia and the Juan de Fuca Strait. Converging winds at low levels could produce local accumulations of a few cm’s.

“A second more organized system will move in tonight and take aim at extreme southern Vancouver Island. Snowfall warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, The Malahat, Gulf Islands, southern inland Vancouver Island (Lake Cowichan), East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, and for Port Renfrew on west Vancouver Island. 10 to 15 cm of accumulation is expected by Wednesday morning. Heavy snow from this system will likely move up the Island to Parksville-Qualicum and Courtney-Comox during the day Wednesday.”

On the highways, watch for construction on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road (6 – 16 km north of Campbell River) starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 until Friday, Jan. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Watch for winter driving conditions on Highway 28 between Gold River and the Highway 28/19A intersection in Campbell River. NOte that the Highway 28 cameras are functioning.

Otherwise, the Roberts Lake Highway cam is showing snowy conditions and winter tires or chains are required on most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend
Next story
Judge turfs media request to broadcast Meng Wanzhou extradition hearing

Just Posted

Environment Canada expects snow flurries today, snow tonight in the Campbell River area

Wind chill will drop temperatures to minus 12 this morning, minus 7 this afternoon

Quadra Island fundraiser to benefit furry Australian fire victims

‘It’s just a really amazing country and it’s horrible what’s happening to it,’ says organizer

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

Murray earns goal during Prospects Game win

Top young talent from PJHL, VIJHL faced off in Nanaimo

Campbell River Golf and Country Club looks to become ‘resort community’

Application before council would allow two hotels, conference centre, spa and retail component

Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

Vancouver Island dispatchers see rise in 911 calls due to snowfall

A 10 per cent increase was seen overnight, with more throughout the day

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Most Read