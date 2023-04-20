Entry into Campbell River Beaver Lodge Lands ‘strongly discouraged’ by Ministry during high winds

The Ministry of Forests strongly recommends people stay out of the Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River during high winds.

“High winds do present risks to people in the forest (any forest!) and I would caution anyone to avoid going into the Beaver Lodge when we have winds as are happening today,” said Beaver Lodge Trust Society president Sandra Milligan.

Ministry representative Trevor Nowak agreed, saying that “the Ministry of Forests strongly discourages the public from entering the Beaver Lodge Lands (the Lands) during windy conditions like we are having today. In general, unidentified hazards can exist in the Lands at any time; therefore, users should always exercise caution when entering the Lands.”

Campbell River is under a wind warning for Thursday, with winds expected to reach up to 90 km/h. Environment Canada says that the high winds can result in power outages and fallen trees.

A section of the main trail between the McPhedran parking lot and the Beaver Pond Trail is closed, but not due to the winds. The reason for the closure is flood damage at one of the stream crossings.

