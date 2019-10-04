Emergency Preparedness Tradeshow to again help Campbell Riverites prepare for the worst

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is hosting its 3rd annual Disaster Preparedness Tradeshow on Friday Oct. 18 at the Thunderbird Hall.
The tradeshow kicks off the 10th annual Vancouver Island Regional ESS Leadership Workshop, which Campbell River is also hosting again this year.
The theme of this year’s conference, which supports and educates those in various Emergency Support Service (ESS) capacities, according to North Island Emergency Preparedness chair Rick Wall, is “ESS Roles in Preparing for Mass Evactuations: Issues and Obligations for Affected and Host Communities.”
“This topic is timely, considering the tsunami warning that was issued by the province (this past March) and Victoria’s Tsunami Preparedness Week (this past April),” Wall says. “It is particularly relevant to Campbell River as we would likely fulfill the role of host community for any large scale evacuation in our area.”
With speakers coming from Kamloops – which served and serves as a main host communities during widfire seasons in the interior – as well as the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations – villages evacuated due to flooding in Mount Waddington Regional District – Wall says he expects some “lively discussions.”
While the ESS conference is for registered participants only, the tradeshow on the Friday is free to the public and a fun way for families to learn how to be more prepared for a disaster.
In addition to vendors and networking, this year’s Disaster Preparedness Tradeshow will also feature four free special educational sessions to help them improve in things like establishing your Neighbourhood Emergency Program (from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.), Emergency Drone Operations (from 4 to 4:30), pet first aid (from 4:45 to 5:30) as well as how to operate a fire extinguisher (from 5:45 to 6:15).
The public is invited to drop by tradeshow anytime between 2:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18th at the Thunderbird Hall, 1420 Wewaikum Road.
For more information on how to be better prepared for an emergency, head over to www.srd.ca/emergency-management.