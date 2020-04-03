Emergency funding available for North Island College students

Funding for students experiencing financial strain that may affect their ability to continue studies

North Island College students have access to increased emergency funding starting today (April 3).

The funding comes from the provincial government, who invested $206,500 to supplement existing emergency financial aid. This funding will go to students who are experiencing an unexpected financial emergency that affects their ability to finish their studies.

“We know this is an extremely stressful time for our students, and that’s why we are so thankful for this investment from the provincial government,” said NIC associate vice president of student services and registar Kathleen Kuhnert.

The funding was provided by the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training and will go towards things like costs, living expenses and remote learning supports.

Students who need the assistance can reach out NIC’s financial aid advisors. Indigenous students can also reach out to NIC Aboriginal education advisors. Appointments can be booked online, and students can call 1-800-715-0914 to speak to an advisor.

