Emergency crews responding to crash on Highway 4

UPDATE: DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 closed in both directions between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove with an estimated time of re-opening at 5 p.m.
Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the east side of the Island can expect delays due to a motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck.
Port Alberni Fire Department posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 6) that they are responding to a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck with confirmed extrication between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove.
PAFD responding to a 2 vehicle MVI involving a semi truck with confirmed extrication between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove. Expect significant delays. cc: @DriveBC #portalberni #mvi #BCHwy4
— Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) January 6, 2021
“Expect significant delays,” the fire department warned.
Check Drive BC for further updates.
More to come…